FAA refers 39 more unruly US airline passengers to FBI

An American Airlines plane takes off from Miami International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had slowed the volume of airplane traffic over Florida due to an air traffic computer issue, in Miami, Florida, U.S. January 2, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it has referred 39 unruly passengers to the FBI for criminal investigation in 2023.

The new referrals, which include 22 in the three months ending June 30, brings the total of such referrals for violent and threatening incidents onboard planes to more than 270 since late 2021.

The rate of unruly passenger incidents has dropped by over 80% since record highs in early 2021, the FAA said.

