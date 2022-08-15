FAA warns of significant delays at New York area airports

People walk around terminal one at JFK airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, U.S., March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday because of air traffic control staffing issues that airline passengers at New York City area airports could see significant delays on Monday evening.

The FAA said "departure and arrival delays this evening could approach two hours at John F. Kennedy International, New York LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports."

A person briefed on the matter said the staffing issue was related to sick leave.

