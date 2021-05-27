Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Facebook extends ban on donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden win

Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Thursday it will resume making donations to U.S. lawmakers through its political action committee, but will not support 147 lawmakers who voted against President Joe Biden's electoral certification in January.

The company had suspended all donations in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack pending a review.

A company spokesman confirmed the decision to resume donations. The decision was reported earlier by BuzzFeed.

The company did not say how long the ban on donations to the Republicans who voted against certification will last.

