Skip to main content

United StatesFacebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban on May 5

Reuters
2 minute read

The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

Facebook Inc's (FB.O) independent oversight board tweeted on Monday it would announce a decision May 5 on whether to uphold former U.S. President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from the social media platform and Instagram.

Facebook blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. It later handed the case to the oversight board. read more

The board, created by Facebook in response to criticism over its handling of problematic content, in mid-April said it had extended the public comment period on the case. read more

The board had said then that the Trump case received over 9,000 comments, more than any other case.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 12:35 PM UTCBiden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school

President Joe Biden travels to coastal Virginia on Monday to promote how his proposals to spend $4 trillion for infrastructure and families will help the U.S. education system.

United StatesBiden to start reunifying migrant families separated by Trump-era border policy
United StatesAsian American business leaders launch $250M effort to combat anti-Asian hate
United StatesDrug distributors face off against West Virginia in billion-dollar opioid trial
United StatesFour dead when suspected migrant-smuggling boat breaks apart off San Diego