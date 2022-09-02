Failure to condemn political violence poses threat to democracy, Biden says

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an "American Rescue Plan challenge event" in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he does not consider all of former President Donald Trump's supporters to be a threat to the nation, but said anyone who calls for the use of violence or fails to condemn it does pose a threat to democracy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.