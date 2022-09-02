1 minute read
Failure to condemn political violence poses threat to democracy, Biden says
Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he does not consider all of former President Donald Trump's supporters to be a threat to the nation, but said anyone who calls for the use of violence or fails to condemn it does pose a threat to democracy.
Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann
