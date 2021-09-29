United States
Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate
LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-years-long role as the controller of the singer's business affairs.
"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.
