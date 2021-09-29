Skip to main content

Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate

Singer Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April12, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-years-long role as the controller of the singer's business affairs.

"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler

