Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesFBI chief says five QAnon conspiracy advocates arrested for Jan 6 U.S. Capitol attack

Reuters
1 minute read

FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate committee hearing that at least five self-identified advocates of the QAnon conspiracy theory have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex.

"We have arrested at least five self-identified QAnon adherents related to the January 6 attacks specifically," Wray told a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Worldwide Threats on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · April 15, 2021 · 11:00 PM UTCChauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury about his part in the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd as both sides rested their cases at his murder trial, the most high-profile police misconduct case in decades.

United StatesU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
United StatesFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’
United StatesFormer Minnesota police officer charged in Wright death appears in court
United StatesBiden infrastructure plan includes $18 bln for Veterans Affairs, far more needed -lawmaker