FBI director Wray to face contempt of Congress charges















WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said he will seek to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress over what he said was a failure to hand over information on President Joe Biden's family dealings.

"We will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Comer said he was taking the action following a briefing given by FBI officials.

"At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee," Comer said.

He did not give more details on the record in question.

The FBI on Friday said in a statement: "Director Wray has offered to produce the requested document, with limited redactions to protect the confidentiality and safety of sources, by bringing it to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for the chair and ranking member to review."

The statement added that the FBI "remains committed to cooperating with the committee in good faith."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Sarah N. Lynch and Richard Cowan in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien











