Skip to main content

United States

FBI involved in effort to recover U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti - source

1 minute read

A disaster response trailer sits outside of the home office of Christian Aid Ministries in Millersburg, Ohio, U.S., October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The FBI will assist in the investigation and efforts to locate and free a group of U.S. Christian missionaries who have been kidnapped and are being held by a criminal gang in Haiti, a U.S. law enforcement official told Reuters on Monday.

The Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries organization on Sunday said a group of its missionaries had been kidnapped in Haiti. The group includes 16 Americans and one Canadian. read more

They were in Haiti to visit an orphanage when their bus was hijacked on Saturday outside the capital Port-au-Prince, according to accounts by other missionaries, amid a spike in kidnappings following the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

The incident is a further sign the Caribbean nation's gangs are growing increasingly brazen amid political and economic crises.

Specific details of the role the FBI will play in trying to free the missionaries were not immediately available. The FBI's national press office said in a statement it was referring questions on the kidnapping to the State Department.

Representatives of key congressional committees overseeing foreign affairs and law enforcement said they had not been briefed on FBI involvement in efforts to locate and free the missionaries.

Reporting By Mark Hosenball Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:57 PM UTC

OBITUARY Colin Powell, U.S. military leader and first Black Secretary of state, dies

Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who rose to become the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer but whose reputation was tainted in 2003 when he touted spurious intelligence to the United Nations to make the case for war with Iraq despite deep misgivings, died on Monday at the age of 84.

United States
Tight U.S. job market triggers strikes for more pay
United States
Powell remembered as 'one of the finest Americans never to be President'
United States
Chip shortages, Hurricane Ida depress U.S. manufacturing production
United States
FBI involved in effort to recover U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti - source