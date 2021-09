The Tribute in Light art installation is seen from Empire State Building, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the first document related to its investigation of the 9/11 attacks on the United States and suspected Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden, CNN reported late on Saturday.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

