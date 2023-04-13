FBI says it has made arrest in Massachusetts, amid a report leaker identified















WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The FBI said on Thursday it has "made an arrest and is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts," amid a media report a suspect in the leak of classified has been identified.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will make a statement on the situation at 2:30 p.m. (1830) GMT EDT Thursday.

Reporting by Jasper Ward; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber











