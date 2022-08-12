FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home - Washington Post

A NYPD vehicle is parked outside Trump Tower after former U.S. President Donald Trump said that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, U.S., August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered, the Post reported.

