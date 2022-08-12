1 minute read
FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home - Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
It was not clear if such documents were recovered, the Post reported.
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb
