FDA to act quickly on Moderna's COVID vaccine bid for youngest kids -Califf

A vial labelled "Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine" is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will act as soon as possible on Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) application seeking approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, the agency's chief told lawmakers on Thursday.

"There's no delay in Moderna's application," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told a U.S. House Agriculture subcommittee, adding the agency was preparing for public hearings on the company's bid "as quickly as possible."

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Susan Heavey

