FDA to allow global baby formula makers to sell in U.S. past shortages

Shelves for baby and toddler formula are partially empty, as the quantity a shopper can buy is limited amid continuing nationwide shortages, at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it was devising a pathway help global manufacturers of baby formula to continue to supply their products to the United States past November.

The FDA plans to issue further guidance in September on how companies that have been temporarily allowed to ship baby formula to the U.S. could meet the agency's requirements to continue to supply infant formula beyond that time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.