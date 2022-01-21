FDA expands use of remdesivir to patients with high risk of hospitalization

An ampule of Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Ulrich Perrey/Pool via REUTERS

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Friday expanded its approval for the use of Gilead Sciences' (GILD.O) antiviral drug remdesivir to treat non-hospitalized patients 12 years and older for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease with high risk of hospitalization.

Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru

