Skip to main content

United States

FDA ruling on Pfizer's COVID jab for kids could come in November -Fauci

1 minute read

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators' decision on whether to approve Pfizer (PFE.N)and BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could spill over into November if needed, the nation's top u.s. infectious disease official said on Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked about Wall Street Journal reporting that expanded approval may not come next month depending on when the companies file a formal application , said the Food and Drug Administration was working expeditiously and that "if it goes into November, that's because it's necessary."

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:30 PM UTC

'Unmitigated disaster' - Republicans pick at Biden's defense of Afghan pullout

Republican U.S. lawmakers tried on Wednesday to pick apart President Joe Biden's defense of his withdrawal from Afghanistan as they attacked his judgment and honesty during a second day of contentious Congressional hearings with Pentagon leaders.

United States
Judge temporarily blocks key aspect of new Arizona abortion law
United States
Senate working to fund gov't until early December, avoid shutdown -Schumer
United States
Factbox: Congress struggles over U.S. debt ceiling as deadline looms
United States
Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line