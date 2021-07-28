Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

FDA warns firm selling unauthorized e-cigarette products

1 minute read

A sales clerk exhales vapor while smoking with a vaporizer during a wait for customers at the e-cigarette shop Henley Vaporium in New York, U.S. June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday warned tobacco products seller Visible Vapors LLC for selling certain e-cigarette products that have not been authorized by the agency.

The FDA's letter to the Pennsylvania-based company cites two products - Visible Vapors Irish Potato 100 ml and Visible Vapors Peanutbutter Banana Bacon Maple (The King) 100 ml - for which it has not submitted any premarket authorization applications.

"The FDA wants all tobacco product manufacturers and retailers to know that we continue to watch the marketplace very closely and will hold companies accountable for breaking the law," Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products said in a statement.

All e-cigarette makers were required to apply to the FDA by Sept. 9, 2020 to continue selling their products.

Visible Vapors, which has over 15 million tobacco products listed with the FDA, did not submit any premarket tobacco product applications by the deadline, the agency said.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:33 PM UTCAnalysis: U.S. Supreme Court's 'shadow docket' favored religion and Trump

As midnight approached on the eve of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the conservative-majority Supreme Court granted emergency requests by Christian and Jewish groups challenging COVID-19 crowd restrictions imposed by New York state.

United StatesTrump, children cannot arbitrate marketing scam case -U.S. appeals court
United StatesU.S. Justice Dept. warns states to tread carefully in auditing elections
United StatesCleanup ongoing at Lyondell Texas plant after chemical leak kills two
United StatesCalifornia man accused of bear spraying cops pleads not guilty to Jan 6 riot charges