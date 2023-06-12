Fed Board nominee hearing at Senate panel set for June 21















June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's picks for Federal Reserve Vice Chair and to fill one vacant Fed Board seat will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on June 21 for a nomination hearing, according to an email from the committee chair Sherrod Brown.

The panel will also consider the renomination of Fed Governor Lisa Cook at the hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Biden has nominated current Fed Governor Philip Jefferson to be the US central bank's next vice chair, and economist Adriana Kugler to fill the open Fed Board seat.

Reporting by Ann Saphir











