Fed nominee Cook may get Senate consideration later Tuesday

Dr. Lisa DeNell Cook, of Michigan, nominated to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, speaks before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leader Chuck Schumer is expected to call on Tuesday for a procedural vote on Federal Reserve nominee Lisa Cook that would clear the way for a possible vote on her confirmation later in the day.

Cook's nomination stalled last month after Republicans uniformly opposed her as too "partisan" and COVID-19 kept Democrats from mustering a majority in a Senate evenly split between the two parties. Cook is an economics professor at Michigan State University and if confirmed would become the first Black female governor in the Fed's history.

The Senate has yet to vote on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, renominated to his current position, and Davidson College dean of faculty Philip Jefferson, nominated to a vacant seat on the Board. Both have bipartisan support.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Morgan and Ann Saphir;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.