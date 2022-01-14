Fed sent $107.4 billion to Treasury in 2021

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve returned more to the U.S. Treasury in 2021 compared to the year before, as its balance sheet grew to a record level and it continued to nurse the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In preliminary financial information, released on Friday, the central bank reported it earned $107.8 billion primarily on its asset holdings in 2021, up $19.3 billion from the year before. Of that total, it sent $107.4 billion to the Treasury. Last year remittances were $86.9 billion, the statement showed.

The Fed since March 2020 has been ballooning its holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to help lower long term rates as it battled the economic impact of the pandemic. The Fed's balance sheet has more than doubled from $4.1 trillion to more than $8.7 trillion over the past two years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.