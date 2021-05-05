A "For Rent" sign is posted outside a residential home in Carlsbad, California, U.S. on January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A federal judge on Wednesday vacated a nationwide eviction moratorium for rental properties that had been put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide relief for Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said the "plain language" of a federal law governing the spread of communicable diseases such as COVID-19 prevented the CDC from legally imposing a moratorium.

The moratorium was announced last September and periodically has been extended. The current moratorium was set to expire on June 30.

