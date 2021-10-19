Skip to main content

United States

Fed's Bowman says U.S. labor market could struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels

By
1 minute read

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego, California, U.S., February 11 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The obstacles making it difficult for many women to work, combined with an increase in retirements, could hinder the labor market recovery and be a drag on the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday.

Women with young children left the labor force at a higher rate than other workers and some are still struggling to find childcare they can afford, Bowman said. And many of the older workers who left the labor force during the pandemic, including a high share of women, may not return, Bowman said.

"The loss of these workers will limit the productive capacity of the economy, and may make it harder, or even impossible in the near term, to return to the high level of employment achieved before the pandemic," Bowman said in remarks prepared for a virtual event hosted by the Richmond Fed.

Bowman did not comment on her outlook for monetary policy in the prepared remarks.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:26 PM UTC

Democratic divide over spending priorities tests Biden's deal-making skills

U.S. President Joe Biden's much-vaunted decades of congressional experience face a serious test in days ahead, as he tries to corral warring Democratic factions on massive spending and infrastructure bills.

United States
U.S. workers face layoffs as U.S COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in
United States
Car-centric Austin is building transit. Will anyone ride it?
United States
Trump aide Steve Bannon faces U.S. House committee contempt vote
United States
Manchin says carbon tax 'not on the board' in U.S. spending bill talks