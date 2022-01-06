Fed's Daly says 'closing in' on achieving inflation, employment goals

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses before her first in-person public event since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Commonwealth Club of California in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

Jan 6 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Thursday said the U.S. economy is "closing in" on the U.S. central bank's two goals of full employment and 2% inflation, at least in the short run.

"There's a difference in the short run and the long run...balancing those things as we move forward in 2022 will be the critical point of business for monetary policy," Daly said at a Bank of Ireland virtual event. While the labor market "looks like it's very strong," she said, the economy is supporting millions of jobs fewer than it did pre-pandemic as women and older workers stay out of the labor force due to COVID constraints.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

