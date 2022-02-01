Fire at fertilizer plant in North Carolina may cause explosion, area evacuated

Feb 1 (Reuters) - A blaze at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has forced an evacuation of about 6,500 residents due to the possibility of a large explosion, officials said on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street and there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate.

"Please evacuate the one mile radius around 4440 North Cherry Street. Plan to be away from your home for up to 48 hours," city officials said in a tweet.

No injuries have been reported so far, as per the local media reports.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

