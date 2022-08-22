Fire at St. Croix refinery under control, firefighter injured -media

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A fire broke out around 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Sunday at Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation's shuttered refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, leaving one firefighter with a minor burn, local media reported.

The fire broke out at the refinery within the petroleum coke conveyor loading system located outside and above the coke storage dome and is under control, the reports stated, citing the company.

The refinery had been trying since Aug. 4 to extinguish smoldering petroleum coke at its coke storage dome that was left over from the brief operation of its coker unit in 2021, the reports said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.