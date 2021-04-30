Major, one of the family dogs of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 24, 2021. Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training - including spending time with some cats - to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.

Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents.

"He's back," Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday. "He is such a sweet, lovable dog, he really is."

The Bidens are expecting to bring a cat - a female - into their fold soon, she said, and Major has been prepped for that.

"That was part of his training, they took him into a shelter with cats," she said. "He did fine."

