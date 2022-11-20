Five dead, 18 injured in nightclub shooting in Colorado - police

[1/2] A view of various security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street, after a shooting in a club, in Colarado Springs, Colorado, U.S November 20, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. in this picture obtained from social media. Trey Deabueno/TWITTER @TREYRUFFY/via REUTERS















Nov 20 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said on Sunday.

The police got the initial phone call just before midnight on Saturday evening about the shooting at the club, known as Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told media.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry











