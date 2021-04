A view of the site where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her dogs were stolen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Five people have been arrested in connection with the snatching in February of Lady Gaga's dogs, a Los Angeles police spokesman said on Thursday.

No details were immediately available. The singer's two dogs were returned two days after they were stolen in Hollywood.

