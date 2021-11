Five teens in hospital after shooting near high school in Colorado - police

DENVER, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A shooting on Monday near a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, sent five teenagers to the hospital, the city police department said on Twitter.

An unknown suspect in the shooting, which erupted at a park just north of Aurora Central High School around midday, has fled the scene, police said.

Aurora Police said the ages of the five injured youths ranged from 14 to 17. No further official details of the shooting were immediately available.

Aurora, a city of about 386,000 residents just east of Denver, was the scene of one of the deadliest episodes of modern U.S. gun violence in 2012 - a movie theater shooting that claimed 12 lives and injured dozens during a midnight premiere of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises."

(This story corrected headline to reflect location of shooting)

Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver, Writing by Steve Gorman, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Aurora Ellis

