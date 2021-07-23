Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Florida asks Supreme Court to lift CDC coronavirus cruise ship order

A view of the Coral Princess ship, of Princess Cruises fleet, with patients affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as it docks at Miami Port, in Miami, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The state of Florida on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower-court decision to take effect that said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not enforce its coronavirus cruise ship rules in the state.

The ruling was blocked by a U.S. appeals court late Saturday. Florida asked the Supreme Court to lift the appeals court order warning without action. "Florida is all but guaranteed to lose yet another summer cruise season while the CDC pursues its appeal," the state said in its filing to the Supreme Court.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

