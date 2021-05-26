Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United StatesFlorida firefighting copter crashes with four aboard, no survivors reported

Reuters
1 minute read

One person was killed and no other survivors have been found after a firefighting helicopter with four people aboard crashed during a training exercise in Leesburg, Florida, officials said.

The Sikorsky UH-60 crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport, about 35 miles (56 km) northwest of Orlando, around 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Leesburg Fire Department, which responded to the crash, confirmed one death, but said it had not located any survivors.

"The crash appears to be a total loss," the department said on Facebook on Tuesday evening, adding that it had gotten the fire under control.

The posting included a picture showing a plume of black smoke coming from vegetation beyond a taxiway of the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement that it was sending investigators to the scene.

