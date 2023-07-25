Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured, spokesperson says

Family Leadership Summit 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa
Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks as he is interviewed by Former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson (not pictured) during the Family Leadership Summit at the Iowa Events Center, in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 14, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

July 25 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday but is uninjured, his spokesperson said.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured."

The campaign did not release additional information.

DeSantis, 44, is considered former President Donald Trump's main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu

