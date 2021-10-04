Skip to main content

United States

Florida man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

By
1 minute read

Police clear the U.S. Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Florida man who assaulted police officers with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty to assault charges on Monday, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Robert Scott Palmer, 54, of Largo, is one of at least 185 people charged with assaulting or impeding police on Jan. 6, as throngs of former Republican President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Prosecutors say Palmer threw the wooden plank at Capitol and Washington, D.C. police while they were protecting the lower west terrace entrance, and later sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers until it was empty.

He then threw the fire extinguisher at the officers.

Palmer is one of more than 600 people facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riots.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 17, and faces a statutory maximum of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:45 PM UTC

Biden struggles to secure his 'New Deal' to transform U.S. economy

Last October, presidential candidate Joe Biden flew to Warm Springs, Georgia just days before the national election, to compare his ambitions with those of the United States' longest-serving president.

United States
Back in black: U.S. Supreme Court opens its momentous new term
United States
Florida man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
United States
Pharmacy chains failed to prevent opioid misuse, U.S. jury hears
United States
Hollywood off-screen union members authorize strike if talks fail