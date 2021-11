A health worker prepares a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination event hosted by Miami - Dade County and Miami Heat, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama filed a lawsuit in the 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals on Friday seeking to block the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate, which was unveiled on Thursday and would apply to nearly 2 million employers.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware

