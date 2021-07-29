Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Former Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teenager -Boston Globe

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in Massachusetts in 1974, the Boston Globe reported on Thursday.

Court records online showed a criminal complaint dated on Wednesday was filed in Dedham, Massachusetts, charging McCarrick with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older.

McCarrick, 91, was expelled from the priesthood in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sexual abuse.

A lengthy Vatican report released in November 2020 found that McCarrick had risen through the church's ranks despite persistent rumors of sexual misconduct, including a 2000 promotion from Pope John Paul II.

McCarrick's attorney, Barry Coburn, told Reuters: "We look forward to addressing the case in the courtroom."

The victim's lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, said the case is the first time that a U.S. cardinal has been criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor.

"It takes an enormous amount of courage for a sexual abuse victim to report having been sexually abused to investigators and proceed through the criminal process," he said in an email.

