Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Former Georgia district attorney indicted for obstruction in Arbery case

By
2 minute read

A mural depicts shot Black man Ahmaud Arbery as a Black History Month Memorial Ride is held in memory of those who have died through race-related violence, in Brunswick, Georgia,. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/File Photo

ATLANTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Georgia grand jury indicted a former district attorney on Thursday on two charges stemming from her delay in charging suspects captured on video fatally shooting a Black man as he was out jogging in the coastal city of Brunswick.

The men accused of the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of Ahmaud Arbery were not arrested until weeks after the release of the video, which sparked outrage across the country. Civil rights activists said it marked another example of a targeted attack on a Black man.

The video showed Arbery, 25, jogging down a two-lane street, then being shot with a rifle as he was confronted by two men who had stopped their pickup in his path. A third man in another truck shot phone video of the incident.

Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson told Glynn County police to make no arrests in the case, according to the indictment, which says she showed favor toward one of the men accused of the shooting, a former Glynn County police officer with whom she worked.

The indictment also alleges that she failed "to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity."

After the video was released, Johnson recused herself from the case, and another prosecutor indicted the murder suspects. Johnson lost her bid for re-election last November.

Johnson was charged with obstruction of a police officer and violating her oath of office. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement issued by her office when the investigation started, Johnson's office said: "We are confident that any investigation will show that our office acted appropriately under the circumstances."

The statement added: "There is a public misconception about this case due to false allegations against our office by those with an agenda."

The former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, are each charged with felony murder, federal hate crimes and other charges in Arbery's death. All have pleaded not guilty and are set to go to trial in October.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · September 2, 2021 · 11:43 PM UTC

Biden warns of 'unconstitutional chaos' due to Texas abortion ban

A Texas law imposing a near-total ban on abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand will cause "unconstitutional chaos" by infringing on a right that women have exercised for almost a half-century, President Joe Biden warned on Thursday.

United States
Former Georgia district attorney indicted for obstruction in Arbery case
United States
U.S. Senator Manchin wants a pause in Democrats' push for $3.5 trillion spending bill
United States
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down city's school mask mandate
United States
Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland