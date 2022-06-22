Former Justice Dept officials to testify Thursday at a hearing of House Jan 6 panel

The White House, displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 21, 2022. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Three officials from ex-President Donald Trump's Justice Department will testify on Thursday at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said in a statement.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel will testify at the hearing, which had been postponed from last week. The committee did not give a reason for the postponement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.