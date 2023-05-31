Former NJ governor Chris Christie expected to announce run for president -Axios

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks in Manchester
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is expected to announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on June 6, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Christie, 60, who ran for president in 2016, was once a supporter of Trump, but turned against him over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Katharine Jackson

