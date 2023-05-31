Former NJ governor Chris Christie expected to announce run for president -Axios















WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is expected to announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on June 6, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Christie, 60, who ran for president in 2016, was once a supporter of Trump, but turned against him over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Katharine Jackson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.