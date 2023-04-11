Former NSC official Matthew Miller named as U.S. State Dept spokesperson

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday appointed former National Security Council and Justice Department official Matthew Miller as his department's new spokesperson.

Miller had joined the White House to lead the "whole of government communications and outreach" after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Blinken said in a statement.

"Having previously served as Director of the Office of Public Affairs and spokesperson to Attorney General Eric Holder at the Department of Justice, Matt is no stranger to navigating and communicating on complex, global challenges like those we face today," Blinken added.

Previous spokesperson Ned Price stepped down from the role last month to take up a new position within the State Department reporting to Blinken.

