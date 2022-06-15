1 minute read
Former Pence counsel to testify Thursday before Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Greg Jacob, a former counsel to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, will testify on Thursday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said on Wednesday.
Retired U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig, who served as an informal adviser to Pence, will also testify at the hearing, the third of six public hearings by the committee planned for this month.
Reporting by Eric Beech
