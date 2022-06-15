Former Pence counsel to testify Thursday before Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel

Al Schmidt, former city commissioner of Philadelphia, BJay Pak, former U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, and Benjamin Ginsberg, Washington attorney and elections lawyer, are sworn in as Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., watch from the dais as the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol hold a hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S. June 13, 2022. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Greg Jacob, a former counsel to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, will testify on Thursday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said on Wednesday.

Retired U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig, who served as an informal adviser to Pence, will also testify at the hearing, the third of six public hearings by the committee planned for this month.

Reporting by Eric Beech

