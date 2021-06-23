Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang concedes in NYC mayoral race

Democratic New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang speaks to the media, during the New York City primary mayoral election, in New York City, U.S., June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 22 (Reuters) - Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday after early results showed him in a distant fourth place among more than a dozen Democrats seeking their party's nomination.

"I am a numbers guy," Yang, once seen as the front-runner, told supporters. "And I am not going to be the next mayor of New York city based on upon the numbers that have come in tonight. I am conceding this race."

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Christopher Cushing

