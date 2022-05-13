Former Reagan national security adviser McFarlane dies -Washington Post

Former U.S. National Security Advisor Robert "Bud" McFarlane attends Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's foreign policy speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, United States, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

May 13 (Reuters) - Robert McFarlane, a White House adviser who tapped Saudi royals to fund a covert war in Nicaragua and flew on a secret mission to sell arms to Iran in the scandal that shook Ronald Reagan's presidency, has died, the Washington Post reported. He was 84.

McFarlane died on Thursday after an exacerbation of a previous lung condition, his son, Scott McFarlane told the newspaper. McFarlane lived in Washington and was hospitalized while visiting with family in Michigan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.