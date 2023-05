May 31 (Reuters) - Harvey Pitt, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has died at the age of 78, Bloomberg Law reported on Wednesday.

Pitt died on May 30, the report said, citing Jane Cobb, executive director of the SEC Historical Society.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











