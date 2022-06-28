Former Trump aide Meadows wanted a pardon for actions on Jan. 6 - witness

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is seen on a video screen during the public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wanted a pardon for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Meadows, testified on Tuesday to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.