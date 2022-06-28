1 minute read
Former Trump aide Meadows wanted a pardon for actions on Jan. 6 - witness
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wanted a pardon for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Meadows, testified on Tuesday to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.