Former Trump attorney Giuliani target of criminal probe in Georgia -New York Times
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to Donald Trump, have been told he is a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing one of Giuliani's lawyers.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Tim Ahmann
