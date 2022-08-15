Former Trump attorney Giuliani target of criminal probe in Georgia -New York Times

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during an appearance on the John Catsimatidis radio show in New York City, New York, U.S., September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to Donald Trump, have been told he is a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing one of Giuliani's lawyers.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

