Former Trump Chief of Staff Meadows subpoenaed in Capitol attack probe -CNN

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed as part of a probe by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Smith's office wants documents and testimony related to Jan. 6, and Meadows received the subpoena in January, the report added.

Neither the Justice Department nor George Terwilliger, a lawyer who has represented Meadows, immediately responded to separate emailed requests for comment from Reuters.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November last year to take over two investigations involving Trump, who is running for president in 2024.

The first probe involves Trump's handling of highly sensitive classified documents he retained at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021.

The second investigation is looking at efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election's results, including a plot to submit phony slates of electors to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

