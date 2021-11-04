Former Trump DOJ official to testify before Capitol riot panel on Friday -The Hill

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the U.S. Justice Department under former President Donald Trump, will testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol on Friday, The Hill news website reported.

Last week, the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot had delayed testimony by Clark because he had retained a new lawyer. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.