Former Trump-era White House lawyers to appear before grand jury probing Jan.6 -sources

Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel to President Donald Trump, walks through a hallway during a break from a meeting with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, in O'Neill House Office Building in Washington,July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The two former top White House lawyers during the Trump administration are expected to appear before a grand jury on Friday that is probing events related to Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter said.

Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, and former White House Deputy Counsel Pat Philbin will appear as witnesses, after they were previously subpoenaed to answer questions that will assist with the Justice Department's ongoing investigation.

The anticipated appearance of Cipollone and Philbin, which was reported earlier by ABC News, will mark the most high-profile witnesses to date who have been summoned to provide testimony to the grand jury.

The grand jury that convenes each Friday in the federal courthouse in Washington is known to be specifically probing a failed plot by Trump's allies to try and overturn the 2020 presidential election by submitting batches of phony slates of electors to the U.S. National Archives, according to copies of subpoenas seen by Reuters.

The fake elector probe is being overseen by Thomas Windom, a federal prosecutor who has otherwise maintained a relatively low profile.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Sarah N. Lynch

