Former U.S. congressman charged with insider trading
NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Stephen Buyer, a former U.S. congressman representing Indiana, has been charged with insider trading in two companies ahead of merger and acquisition announcements, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York
