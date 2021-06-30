Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died -family

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld looks on after former U.S. President George W. Bush placed a wreath during the 18th anniversary of September 11 attacks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

